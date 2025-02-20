Logo
Business

EU digital chief: will propose plans to ease digital regulation
FILE PHOTO: Executive Vice-president of the European Commission for Technological Sovereignty, Security and Democracy Henna Virkkunen holds a press conference after the European Commission College meeting in Brussels, Belgium January 15, 2025. REUTERS/Johanna Geron/File photo

20 Feb 2025 06:09PM
HELSINKI : The European Commission will propose at least five packages this year to ease digital regulation, European Commission Vice President Henna Virkkunen said on Thursday.

"I personally think that we have too much of a heavy administrative burden and bureaucracy," Virkkunen, the EU Commission's vice president for technological sovereignty, security and democracy, told reporters in Helsinki.

"That is why the commission will this year present at least five legislative simplification packages, which will cut down on the extra bureaucracy, above all in order to promote investment and innovation in Europe," she said.

Virkkunen last month said the European Union continues to enforce its laws regulating big tech despite some U.S. companies calling on President Donald Trump to stop the bloc from fining them.

Source: Reuters
