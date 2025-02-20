EU digital chief: will propose plans to ease digital regulation

HELSINKI : The European Commission will propose at least five packages this year to ease digital regulation, European Commission Vice President Henna Virkkunen said on Thursday.

"I personally think that we have too much of a heavy administrative burden and bureaucracy," Virkkunen, the EU Commission's vice president for technological sovereignty, security and democracy, told reporters in Helsinki.

"That is why the commission will this year present at least five legislative simplification packages, which will cut down on the extra bureaucracy, above all in order to promote investment and innovation in Europe," she said.

Virkkunen last month said the European Union continues to enforce its laws regulating big tech despite some U.S. companies calling on President Donald Trump to stop the bloc from fining them.