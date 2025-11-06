EU says digital platforms in EU should not allow porn or weapons

BRUSSELS :The European Commission is in touch with French authorities as well as with Chinese online retailer Shein following a French complaint about Shein allowing pornographic content or weapons sales on its platform, an EU spokesperson said on Thursday.

The spokesperson confirmed that the EU had received France's letter urging action, adding that a platform allowing pornographic content or selling weapons violate EU law and that this will drive potential next steps from the EU commission.

The spokesperson said he was not aware of similar concerns raised by other member states and that the EU does not have the intention to suspend any platforms EU-wide.