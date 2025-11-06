Logo
EU says digital platforms in EU should not allow porn or weapons
FILE PHOTO: A protester holds a placard which reads "Shein, no way. Stop fast fashion" during a protest against the opening of the first physical space of Chinese online fast-fashion retailer Shein at the Le BHV Marais department store, the Bazar de l'Hotel de Ville, in Paris, France, November 5, 2025. REUTERS/Abdul Saboor/File Photo

06 Nov 2025 07:47PM (Updated: 06 Nov 2025 07:49PM)
BRUSSELS :The European Commission is in touch with French authorities as well as with Chinese online retailer Shein following a French complaint about Shein allowing pornographic content or weapons sales on its platform, an EU spokesperson said on Thursday.

The spokesperson confirmed that the EU had received France's letter urging action, adding that a platform allowing pornographic content or selling weapons violate EU law and that this will drive potential next steps from the EU commission.

The spokesperson said he was not aware of similar concerns raised by other member states and that the EU does not have the intention to suspend any platforms EU-wide.

Source: Reuters
