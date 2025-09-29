EU states rally around Dutch chips coalition in bid for Chips Act 2.0

All of the European Union's member states have entered a Dutch-led chips coalition that is pushing for revisions to the EU's Chips Act, the Dutch government said on Monday.

The group, known as the "Semicon Coalition", was formed in March by the Netherlands together with eight other member states. It handed over the declaration to the European Commission on Monday.

"Today all EU Ministers agreed on the fact that Europe’s industrial strategy should adapt to the increasing geopolitical tensions in the world," Dutch Economic Affairs Minister Vincent Karremans said in a statement.

The coalition argues that the bloc needs to revamp its Chips Act from a headline market‑share goal of 20 per cent to a more targeted drive to secure critical technologies, speed approvals and deepen skills and finance across the semiconductor chain.