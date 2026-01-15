EU will carefully assess X's promised changes to Grok, spokesperson says

MADRID, Jan 14 : The European Commission will carefully assess changes Elon Musk's platform X has said it would make to its Grok chatbot, a spokesperson said on Wednesday.
"We take note of the additional measures X is taking to ban Grok from generating sexualised images of women and children," EU Commission spokesperson Thomas Regnier said in a statement.
"We will carefully assess these changes to make sure they effectively protect citizens in the EU", he said.
"Should these changes not be effective, the Commission will not hesitate to use the full enforcement toolbox of the Digital Services Act," he added.