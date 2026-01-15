EU will carefully assess X's promised changes to Grok, spokesperson says

MADRID, Jan 14 : The European Commission will carefully assess changes Elon Musk's platform X has said it would make to its Grok chatbot, a spokesperson said on Wednesday.

"⁠We take note of the additional measures X is taking to ban Grok from generating sexualised images of women and children," EU Commission spokesperson Thomas Regnier said in a statement.

"⁠We will carefully assess these changes to make sure they effectively protect citizens in the EU", he said.

"⁠Should these changes not be effective, the Commission will not hesitate to use the full enforcement toolbox of the Digital Services Act," he added.