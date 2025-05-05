EU's Ribera: Microsoft Chairman says his company will abide by EU rules

BARCELONA :Microsoft Chairman Brad Smith has told the European Commission his company will abide by European rules whether it agrees or not with them, the Commission's Vice President Teresa Ribera said on Monday. The U.S. tech giant said last month it would sell its chat and video app Teams separately from its Office software globally, six month after it unbundled the two products in Europe in a bid to avert a possible EU antitrust fine. Salesforce-owned Slack complained to the European Commission about Microsoft's tying of Teams with Office.