Logo
Logo

Business

EU's Virkkunen says rule of law makes it reliable investment partner
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

EU's Virkkunen says rule of law makes it reliable investment partner

EU's Virkkunen says rule of law makes it reliable investment partner

Executive Vice-president of the European Commission for Technological Sovereignty, Security and Democracy Henna Virkkunen looks on during a "Defence Readiness Roadmap 2030" press conference in Brussels, Belgium October 16, 2025. REUTERS/Yves Herman

23 Jan 2026 01:32AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 22 : Europe's rule of law and reliability are critical to the case for investing in the continent given uncertainties in other parts of the world, the EU official responsible for tech sovereignty, security and democracy said on Thursday.

"Europe wants to really attract innovators and investment, and we are in the process, really to make Europe faster, easier and simpler for the businesses," European Commission Executive Vice-President Henna Virkkunen told Reuters.

Europe offered long-term certainty for innovation and investment as well as being "a reliable partner", Virkkunen said in an interview, adding: "It's also important for the investors to know that rule of law is respected here".

Virkkunen is tasked with addressing the security threats facing the European Union, while also strengthening the 27-member bloc's external borders and its internal security.

One of the areas of technology the EU is wrestling with is the rapidly developing use of artificial intelligence (AI).

Earlier this month, the European Commission ordered Elon Musk's X to retain all documents relating to its AI chatbot, Grok, for longer while the bloc ensures compliance with its rules after condemning it for producing sexualised images.

"We are now also analysing the changes they have made to Grok and to look (at) if it's complying ... if it's in line," Virkkunen said, adding it was "totally unacceptable" for AI tools to be used "to create that kind of non-consensual intimate images of people", particularly of children.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement