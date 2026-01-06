Logo
EV maker VinFast's Vietnam deliveries nearly double in 2025
FILE PHOTO: A VinFast electric taxi, operated by GSM, a private company owned by VinFast's owner, sails through traffic on a street, in Hanoi, Vietnam April 6, 2024. REUTERS/Francesco Guarascio/File Photo
The VinFast logo is seen on a car during India's five-day auto show in New Delhi, India, January 18, 2025. REUTERS/Priyanshu Singh
06 Jan 2026 08:02PM
Jan 6 : ‌Vietnamese electric-vehicle maker VinFast said on Tuesday it expects to have delivered about 170,000 units in the country last year.

The preliminary figure represents a near doubling in deliveries in Vietnam compared to 2024, highlighting strong growth in VinFast's ‌core market even as the company continues ‌to face challenges expanding overseas.

The company has had little success in establishing a foothold in North America and other international markets, where competition is intense and consumer adoption has been slow.

U.S.-listed shares of VinFast ‍dropped about 17 per cent last year after slumping by more than half in 2024 due to ongoing losses and uncertain prospects outside Vietnam.

In February last year, the company said ​it expected to ‌at least double EV deliveries globally in 2025.

But the vast majority of its deliveries continue ​to come from Vietnam, where the company benefits from strong ⁠brand recognition, a growing ‌domestic EV market and support from parent conglomerate ​Vingroup.

VinFast did not reveal the deliveries it made in international markets in 2025.

The reliance on ‍its core market to drive growth highlights the hurdles ⁠facing newer EV manufacturers, including price pressure, infrastructure constraints and ​subdued demand in some ‌global markets.

Source: Reuters
