Ex-Goldman Sachs banker Roger Ng banned for life by MAS over multi-billion dollar 1MDB scandal

SINGAPORE: The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) on Tuesday (Sep 5) issued lifetime prohibition orders against former Goldman Sachs banker Roger Ng, after his conviction for helping launder billions of dollars embezzled from Malaysia's 1MDB sovereign wealth fund.

Goldman's former head of investment banking in Malaysia was sentenced by a US court in March to 10 years in prison.

The court found that sometime between 2009 and 2014, Ng conspired with others, including his former boss Tim Leissner, to launder billions of dollars misappropriated from 1MDB, which was founded to finance development projects in Malaysia. These include funds raised by 1MDB through three bond offering transactions underwritten by Goldman Sachs and its subsidiaries and affiliates, MAS said.

Leissner, formerly Goldman's Southeast Asia chief, was also given a lifetime MAS prohibition order in 2018.

Under the prohibition orders, which took effect from Tuesday, Ng, a Malaysian citizen, is banned from performing any regulated activity under the Securities and Futures Act and from providing any financial advisory services under the Financial Advisers Act.

He will also be permanently prohibited from taking part in the management – such as by acting as a director or becoming a substantial shareholder – of any capital market and financial advisory services firm, said MAS on Tuesday, adding that Ng had also violated the United States’ Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.