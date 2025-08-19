Exclusive-Arm hires Amazon AI chip director to aid in-house effort

SAN FRANCISCO :Arm Holdings has hired Amazon.com artificial intelligence chip director Rami Sinno to bolster its plans to develop its own complete chips, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Sinno was responsible for helping to develop Amazon's homegrown AI chips called Trainium and Inferentia that are designed to help build and run large AI applications.

Arm has sought to expand its ambitions from a supplier of crucial chip intellectual property to build its own complete designs.

Reuters first reported on the company's plans outlined in sealed exhibits from a December trial, and its effort to hire executives from rivals in February.

In recent years, Arm has sought to bolster its teams focused on building complete chips and systems. The company has hired an executive from HPE with large-scale systems design experience and a chip architect from Intel.