Exclusive-Barrick Mining considers splitting into two entities, sources say

TORONTO -The board of Canada's Barrick Mining has raised the possibility of splitting the company into two separate entities, with one focused on North America and the other centered on Africa and Asia, four sources aware of the development told Reuters.

A split could also include the outright sale of Barrick's African assets and the Reko Diq mine in Pakistan, according to the sources, after the company secures financing for Reko Diq.

In Mali, Barrick is looking to resolve the dispute with the African nation's military administration before selling the asset, sources said.

A Barrick spokesperson did not immediately respond to requests for comment.