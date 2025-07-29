Exclusive-Boeing/Saab in talks with BAE on UK jet trainer bid, sources say

PARIS/LONDON :Boeing and Sweden's Saab are in talks with Britain's BAE Systems about teaming up on a future replacement of Britain's Hawk trainer in a growing niche of the fast jet industry, three people familiar with the matter said.

Boeing and Saab have jointly developed the T-7 advanced trainer for the U.S. Air Force, while Britain has said it plans to replace the out-of-production Hawk fleet, part of which is instantly recognisable through its Red Arrows display team.

The proposals are at an early stage and details are still to be worked out, with no guarantee that an agreement can be reached, one of the sources said.

"We don’t comment on rumour and speculation," a BAE spokesperson said.

"Training remains an important pillar of our air sector strategy. We continue to explore and develop our footprint in this area across both live and synthetic capabilities."

A spokesperson for Swedish defence firm Saab said: "We have a long-term partnership with Boeing on the co-development of T-7. Saab will not comment on rumours or speculation."

Boeing had no immediate comment.

In June, Britain's strategic defence review recommended that the Hawk be replaced after decades as Britain's premier military training aircraft and the government said it would welcome interest from UK-based suppliers.