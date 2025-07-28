Exclusive-EQT to acquire software provider Neogov for more than $3 billion, sources say

NEW YORK :Investment firm EQT has agreed to acquire Neogov from its private equity owners, valuing the human resources software provider at more than $3 billion including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

Warburg Pincus, the majority owner of Neogov, and Carlyle, which owns about a third of the company, will fully exit their investment as part of the sale to EQT, said the sources.

The sources spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the matter before a formal announcement, which is expected as early as this week.

Warburg Pincus, Carlyle and Neogov did not immediately respond to requests for comment.