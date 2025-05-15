Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Exclusive-EU antitrust regulators to accept Microsoft's Office-Teams offer, sources say
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Exclusive-EU antitrust regulators to accept Microsoft's Office-Teams offer, sources say

Exclusive-EU antitrust regulators to accept Microsoft's Office-Teams offer, sources say

FILE PHOTO: A view shows the Microsoft logo on the day of the Hannover Messe, one of the world's largest industrial trade fairs, in Hanover, Germany, March 31, 2025. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer/File Photo

15 May 2025 01:47AM (Updated: 15 May 2025 01:57AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BRUSSELS :EU antitrust regulators are set to accept Microsoft's offer to widen the price differential between the Office product sold with its chat and video app Teams and its software sold without the app, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

The move would bring an end to a long-running case triggered by a 2020 complaint by Salesforce-owned Slack, which could have resulted in a hefty antitrust fine for the U.S. tech giant.

The European Commission is likely to seek feedback from rivals and customers on Microsoft's offer in the coming months, the sources said.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement