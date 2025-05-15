Exclusive-EU antitrust regulators to accept Microsoft's Office-Teams offer, sources say

BRUSSELS :EU antitrust regulators are set to accept Microsoft's offer to widen the price differential between the Office product sold with its chat and video app Teams and its software sold without the app, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

The move would bring an end to a long-running case triggered by a 2020 complaint by Salesforce-owned Slack, which could have resulted in a hefty antitrust fine for the U.S. tech giant.

The European Commission is likely to seek feedback from rivals and customers on Microsoft's offer in the coming months, the sources said.