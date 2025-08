BRUSSELS :EU antitrust regulators are set to clear with conditions Dutch technology investor Prosus' 4.1-billion-euro ($4.74 billion) acquisition of Just Eat Takeaway, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

Amsterdam-headquartered Prosus has proposed incrementally selling down its 27.4 per cent stake in Delivery Hero and giving up its board seat to address EU competition concerns, other people familiar with the matter told Reuters earlier this month.

($1 = 0.8658 euros)