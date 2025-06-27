Logo
Exclusive-Meta says EU antitrust regulators are discriminating against its business model
Exclusive-Meta says EU antitrust regulators are discriminating against its business model

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: A Meta logo is pictured at a trade fair in Hannover Messe, in Hanover, Germany, April 22, 2024. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse/File Photo/File Photo

27 Jun 2025 05:41PM (Updated: 27 Jun 2025 05:45PM)
BRUSSELS :Meta Platforms on Friday criticised EU antitrust regulators for moving the goalpost as the U.S. company seeks to comply with an order targeting its pay-or-consent business model.

The tech giant said the European Commission had discriminated against its business model and that it had nevertheless engaged constructively in discussions and introduced extensive changes.

"We are confident that the range of choices we offer people in the EU doesn't just comply with what the EU's rules require - it goes well beyond them," a Meta spokesperson said.

Source: Reuters
