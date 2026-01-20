Logo
Exclusive-Palantir signs HD Hyundai deal worth hundreds of millions of dollars; CEO Karp 'bullish' on Korea
Alex Karp, CEO of Palantir Technologies poses beside the company's logo ahead of an interview with Reuters in the Alpine resort of Davos, Switzerland May 23, 2022. Picture taken May 23, 2022. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

20 Jan 2026 10:15PM
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 20 : U.S. technology company Palantir has clinched a large deal to sell more software to HD Hyundai, ramping up its heavy-industry work in South Korea.

The agreement is worth hundreds of millions of dollars to Palantir over several years, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday. Palantir declined to comment on the deal terms.

Source: Reuters
