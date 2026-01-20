Exclusive-Palantir signs HD Hyundai deal worth hundreds of millions of dollars; CEO Karp 'bullish' on Korea
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 20 : U.S. technology company Palantir has clinched a large deal to sell more software to HD Hyundai, ramping up its heavy-industry work in South Korea.
The agreement is worth hundreds of millions of dollars to Palantir over several years, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday. Palantir declined to comment on the deal terms.
Source: Reuters
