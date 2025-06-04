Logo
Business

Exclusive-Qwant asks French watchdog to take interim action against Microsoft, sources say
Exclusive-Qwant asks French watchdog to take interim action against Microsoft, sources say

FILE PHOTO: A view shows the Microsoft logo on the day of the Hannover Messe, one of the world's largest industrial trade fairs with this year's partner country being Canada, as both Canada and the European Union face new U.S. tariffs, in Hanover, Germany, March 31, 2025. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer/File Photo

04 Jun 2025 12:31AM (Updated: 04 Jun 2025 12:39AM)
BRUSSELS :Qwant has asked France's antitrust regulator to take action against Microsoft for allegedly driving down the quality of the French search engine's results via Microsoft's Bing platform, people with direct knowledge of the matter said.

Qwant, which has historically relied on Microsoft's Bing platform, wants the regulator to take interim action against the U.S. tech giant while investigating its complaint, the sources said.

The French regulator has sought feedback from other search engines and will likely decide by September whether to take interim action and also whether to open a formal investigation into Microsoft, one of the people said.

Competition enforcers only take interim action if there is evidence that a company abuses its market power and has caused serious and immediate harm to the complainant.

The French competition enforcer and Qwant declined to comment.

"This complaint lacks merit. We are fully cooperating with the Autorite's investigation," a Microsoft spokesperson said, referring to the French watchdog.

Smaller European search engines typically rely on their bigger rivals' back-end technology to deliver search and news results.

Microsoft is a major player in the search-engine syndication sector but its smaller rivals fear the company will discontinue the service to their detriment.

Companies risk fines of as much as 10 per cent of their global annual turnover for breaching French antitrust rules.

Source: Reuters
