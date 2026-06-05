Exclusive-SpaceX tells banks it won't move its $135-a-share IPO price

NEW YORK, June 4 : SpaceX told banks in its $75 billion initial public offering that it is set on the $135-a-share price that the firm disclosed on Wednesday in its amended IPO filing, sources told Reuters.

The company’s decision is the latest sign that Elon Musk is intent on holding the largest ever initial offering according to his preferences, upending Wall Street tradition - though sources stressed that the decision is subject to change before the IPO takes place. SpaceX didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

SpaceX began meeting with investors on Thursday in its IPO roadshow – where securities issuers and their bankers typically gather investor feedback before determining the final IPO price at a meeting held a day before the shares begin trading.

Three sources familiar with the roadshow described demand as insatiable. Analysts working on the IPO were fielding as many as 20 calls a day from investors, above the 10 to 15 typically seen on in-demand offerings, one of the sources said.

SpaceX's trading debut is expected on Friday, June 12.