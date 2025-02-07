Exclusive-Trump's Paris AI summit delegation to not include AI Safety Institute staff, sources say

The U.S. delegation to a major artificial intelligence summit in Paris next week will not include technical staff from the country's AI Safety Institute, two people close to Washington's plans for the event and a third source briefed on the matter told Reuters.

Vice President JD Vance is leading the U.S. contingent to France, which is gathering around 100 countries to focus on AI's potential on February 10 and 11.

U.S. attendees will include members of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy: Principal Deputy Director Lynne Parker and Senior Policy Advisor for Artificial Intelligence Sriram Krishnan, an OSTP spokesperson said.

However, President Donald Trump's administration has scrapped plans for Homeland Security and Commerce Department officials to attend. Among those whose trips were canceled include representatives of the U.S. AI Safety Institute, said the people close to Washington's plans, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The AI Safety Institute did not immediately comment. The Commerce and Homeland Security departments did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

