Expedia raises gross bookings, revenue growth forecast amid US travel demand recovery

Expedia raised its annual forecast for gross bookings and revenue growth on Thursday, amid a recovery of demand in the United States, sending the online travel company's shares up more than 17 per cent in extended trade.

The Seattle-based company now expects, both, its gross bookings and revenue growth for 2025 to be between 3 per cent to 5 per cent, compared to prior forecast of 2 per cent to 4 per cent.

Over the past month, many travel companies, including United Airlines and Wyndham Hotels, reported a rebound in U.S. demand after President Donald Trump's tariff policies hurt travel spending in April.

Total gross bookings for the second quarter came in at $30.4 billion, up 5 per cent from last year. It posted quarterly booked room nights of 105.5 million, 7 per cent higher than last year.

The online travel platform's adjusted profit rose 21 per cent to $4.24 per share for the quarter, compared with average of analysts' estimates of $4.10 per share, according to data compiled by LSEG.

Revenue for the quarter ended June 30, rose 6 per cent to $3.79 billion, compared to $3.56 billion, a year ago. Analysts, on average, expected $3.7 billion.