Expedia raises gross bookings, revenue growth forecasts amid US travel demand recovery

Expedia raised its annual forecast for gross bookings and revenue growth on Thursday, amid a recovery of demand in the United States, sending the online travel company's shares up more than 17 per cent in extended trading.

The Seattle-based company now expects, both, its gross bookings and revenue growth for 2025 to be between 3 per cent to 5 per cent, compared to prior forecast of 2 per cent to 4 per cent.

Despite softer travel demand in the U.S. earlier, recent trends reinforce the company's conviction that people want to travel and will continue to prioritize it, Expedia CEO Ariane Gorin said on a conference call with analysts.

"Since the beginning of July, we have seen an uptick in overall travel demand, particularly in the U.S."

Over the past month, many travel companies, including United Airlines and Wyndham Hotels, reported a rebound in U.S. demand after President Donald Trump's tariff policies hurt travel spending in April.

Total gross bookings for the second quarter, primarily driven by growth outside of the U.S., came in at $30.4 billion, up 5 per cent from last year. It posted quarterly booked room nights of 105.5 million, 7 per cent higher than last year.

The online travel platform's adjusted profit rose 21 per cent to $4.24 per share for the quarter, compared with average of analysts' estimates of $4.10 per share, according to data compiled by LSEG.

Revenue for the quarter ended June 30, rose 6 per cent to $3.79 billion, compared to $3.56 billion, a year ago. Analysts, on average, expected $3.7 billion.