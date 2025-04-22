FAA to deploy new pilot messaging database system by September

WASHINGTON :The Federal Aviation Administration said Monday it plans to deploy a new pilot messaging database by September after a series of outages have raised safety concerns.

The FAA said it had selected CGI Federal Inc., to work on modernizing the "Notice to Airmen" system that provides pilots, flight crews and others with critical safety notices about U.S. airspace. In January 2023, the failure of the NOTAM system disrupted more than 11,000 flights in the first nationwide U.S. ground stop since 2001 and it failed against in February and March.