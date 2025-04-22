Logo
Business

FAA to deploy new pilot messaging database system by September
Business

FAA to deploy new pilot messaging database system by September

FAA to deploy new pilot messaging database system by September

FILE PHOTO: Atlanta's air traffic control tower is seen behind a plane at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, in Georgia, U.S. February 1, 2025. REUTERS/Megan Varner/File Photo

22 Apr 2025 03:06AM
WASHINGTON :The Federal Aviation Administration said Monday it plans to deploy a new pilot messaging database by September after a series of outages have raised safety concerns.

The FAA said it had selected CGI Federal Inc., to work on modernizing the "Notice to Airmen" system that provides pilots, flight crews and others with critical safety notices about U.S. airspace. In January 2023, the failure of the NOTAM system disrupted more than 11,000 flights in the first nationwide U.S. ground stop since 2001 and it failed against in February and March.

Source: Reuters
