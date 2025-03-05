FAA says agency needs multiple technologies for US air traffic system

WASHINGTON :The Federal Aviation Administration said Wednesday that upgrading the aging U.S. air traffic control system will require multiple technologies and companies as it tests Starlink systems at several agency sites.

"That is why we are testing multiple communication technologies, including satellites, fiber and wireless to ensure the safety of the national airspace system. Beyond that, no decisions for other deployments have been made," the FAA said.

Some Democrats have suggested the FAA could cancel a $2.4 billion FAA contract with Verizon and give it to Trump adviser Elon Musk's Starlink unit. Musk has criticized the current FAA telecom system.

The FAA reiterated on Wednesday it has not made any decision on the contract but sources told Reuters last week the FAA is reviewing the document.

Lawmakers criticized the antiquated air traffic system at a House hearing Tuesday. The Government Accountability Office says the FAA must take urgent action to address aging air traffic control systems, saying that one third are unsustainable.

Last week, the FAA said it was testing three Starlink terminals at a government facility in Alaska to restore stable access to weather information for pilots and the FAA’s flight services stations.

The FAA also said Wednesday it is testing Starlink and multiple other technologies including wireless at FAA facilities in Oklahoma City and Atlantic City.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy told Fox Tuesday that Starlink is "part of the solution" but not the entire answer.

"There's some terminals, like up in Alaska, where it's hard to access fiber wires. There's some facilities that Starlink can be helpful," Duffy said, adding "we want to make sure we have fiber connected systems in place so (Starlink) can play some part of it, but not all of it."

The FAA said the Starlink testing is being conducted through the FAA’s Telecommunications Infrastructure program, which is managed through a contract with L3 Harris.

Verizon, which is expected to meet with the FAA on the contract on Wednesday, sources said.