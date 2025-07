WASHINGTON :The Federal Aviation Administration said a regional power outage disrupted telecommunications at the Los Angeles Air Route Traffic Control Center, which forced postponing of the SpaceX Falcon 9 TRACERS launch on Tuesday.

The regional power outage in the Santa Barbara area disrupted the center which manages air traffic over the Pacific Ocean. The FAA took this action to ensure the safety of the traveling public.

SpaceX said it was now targeting Wednesday for liftoff of TRACERS.