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Fast-fashion retailer Shein shares fall more than 10% in pre-debut trading
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Fast-fashion retailer Shein shares fall more than 10% in pre-debut trading

Fast-fashion retailer Shein shares fall more than 10% in pre-debut trading

A view of the reception of fast-fashion brand Shein's office in Sao Paulo, Brazil, December 15, 2025. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

31 Aug 2026 04:47PM (Updated: 31 Aug 2026 05:01PM)
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HONG KONG, Aug 31 : Shares of online fast-fashion retailer Shein slumped more than 10 per cent in gray-market trading on Monday, one day ahead of its Hong Kong Stock Exchange debut.

The company raised $1.7 billion at HK$48.56 a share, valuing it at about $26.5 billion, according to sources who declined to be identified. Official pricing is due to be announced later on Monday. 

Within a few minutes after the start of gray-market trading, major Hong Kong brokers — Futu Securities, Bright Smart and Phillip Securities — quoted the shares as having dropped over 10 per cent.

Gray market prices are quoted by brokerages ahead of a security being officially traded on an exchange.

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At Futu, Hong Kong's biggest retail brokerage by volume, Shein's stock was last traded around HK$42, according to its mobile app.

Shein's valuation has dropped to slightly above a quarter of its nearly $100 billion private market peak in 2022, hit by tariff and duty changes in the U.S. and Europe that have undermined the foundations of its business.

The sharp valuation cut reflects "caution among both retail and institutional investors. Investors see greater potential in AI and robotics themes than in fast fashion at the moment," said Bevis Ho, senior analyst at Futu Securities.

Source: Reuters
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