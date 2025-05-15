Logo
Business

Ferragamo's revenues fell 1% in first quarter, dragged by weak sales in Asia
Business

Ferragamo's revenues fell 1% in first quarter, dragged by weak sales in Asia

Ferragamo's revenues fell 1% in first quarter, dragged by weak sales in Asia

FILE PHOTO: A view of Italian luxury fashion house Salvatore Ferragamo's logo at a store in Milan, Italy, March 6, 2024. REUTERS/Claudia Greco/File photo

15 May 2025 12:10AM
MILAN :Italian luxury group Salvatore Ferragamo reported on Wednesday a 1 per cent decline in sales at constant exchange rates for the first quarter, due to weak sales in the Asia Pacific region.

The company, currently without a CEO after the exit of Marco Gobbetti two months ago, posted revenues of 221 million euros ($247.50 million) in the quarter, slightly below a Visible Alpha analysts' consensus of 223 million euros.

"The difficult macroeconomic environment, weighing on consumers' confidence, impacted the first quarter's performance, driving a decrease in traffic, only partly offset by higher conversion rate and increase in the average ticket," the group said in a statement.

($1 = 0.8929 euros)

Source: Reuters
