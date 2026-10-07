FICO cuts workforce by 15% in AI-driven restructuring

Oct 6 : Credit-scoring giant Fair Isaac , better known as FICO, said on Tuesday it would cut about 15 per cent of its workforce as it simplifies its operating structure and integrates AI into product development.

Fair Isaac had 3,811 employees at the end of September 2025, meaning the cuts could affect about 570 workers. It began notifying employees this week.

The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the number of workers impacted.

FICO said it expects about $27 million in pre-tax charges in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, primarily related to severance. The plan is expected to be largely completed by the third quarter of fiscal 2027.