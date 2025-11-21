Logo
Finance minister says Thai economy is stable, sees Q4 growth picking up
People shop at a market in Bangkok, Thailand, August 24, 2025. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
The skyline with twilight is photographed during sunset in Bangkok, Thailand, May 15, 2025. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
21 Nov 2025 11:37AM (Updated: 21 Nov 2025 11:59AM)
BANGKOK :The Thai economy is very stable and government stimulus measures will give growth a boost in the final quarter of 2025, the finance minister said on Friday. 

Inflation and unemployment were low, Ekniti Nitithanprapas told a business forum, adding the government will keep the public debt ratio below 70 per cent of gross domestic product.

The government is also planning a package of measures to support smaller businesses, including soft loans, he added.

 Southeast Asia's second-largest economy, which has lagged peers since the pandemic, has faced multiple headwinds this year, including U.S. tariffs, high household debt, and a strong baht. 

 Economic growth was just 1.2 per cent on an annual basis in the third quarter, the weakest pace in four years. 

Source: Reuters
