Fintech firm Pine Labs seeks up to $6 billion valuation in India IPO, source says

Indian fintech firm Pine Labs' [PINL.NS] initial public offering could be worth about $1 billion and the company is seeking a valuation of up to $6 billion, a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

Pine Labs is looking to issue fresh shares worth 26 billion rupees ($304 million) while existing investors including Peak XV, PayPal and Mastercard will sell up to 147.8 million shares, draft papers filed with the market regulator showed.

The company, which competes with Paytm and Walmart's PhonePe, is seeking a valuation of between $5 billion and $6 billion, according to the source, who did not want to be identified. The company was last valued at $5 billion when it raised funds in 2022.

Pine Labs offers full-stack payment solutions such as point-of-sale machines to merchants for card payments. It will use the IPO proceeds to invest in overseas units, develop technology and pare down debt.

India's IPO market has had a slow start to the year, but foreign investors are now returning to local stocks after a major exodus, attracted by big-ticket block trades, often a precursor to a recovery in IPOs.

IPO proceeds from Indian issues are down 4.2 per cent so far this year compared to a year earlier, while the number of issues have fallen 29 per cent, data from LSEG up to mid-June showed.

Still, the stock market is gathering steam as concerns around global trade uncertainties ease. The benchmark Nifty 50 is up 8 per cent this year, but remains 3 per cent below its record highs hit last September.

Six IPOs are open for bids this week, including HDB Financial's $1.5 billion offering, the biggest ever by an Indian non-bank lender.

Pine Labs posted a revenue of 13.41 billion rupees in fiscal year 2024, up from 12.91 billion rupees in 2023, while its losses widened to 1.87 billion rupees from 562 million over the same period, according to its prospectus.

Morgan Stanley, Citi and Jefferies are among the bookrunners for the offering.

($1 = 85.6150 Indian rupees)