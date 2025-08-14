Fintech Klarna's second-quarter revenue up 20% year-on-year

OSLO :Swedish fintech Klarna, which in April paused plans for an initial public offering in the United States, said on Thursday its second-quarter revenue grew 20 per cent from a year ago on a like-for-like basis while adjusted profits increased slightly.

Klarna's April-June revenue grew to $823 million in the quarter, while its adjusted operating profit stood at $29 million, an increase of $1 million from the same quarter of last year, its earnings report showed.

The number of active Klarna customers rose to 111 million in the quarter, an increase of 31 per cent year-on-year, the company said.

Klarna, which helped reshape online shopping with its short-term financing model, in April halted its plans for a U.S. stock market listing amid recession fears and uncertainty over tariffs, sources familiar with the situation said at the time.

The company had made its paperwork public in March for a long-awaited stock market debut, after it started the process of going public for a second time in three years in November 2024.

Klarna did not say when it might resume an initial public offering. Bloomberg, citing unnamed sources, last month reported that the company's IPO could take place as soon as September.