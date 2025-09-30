Fintech platform Wealthfront discloses higher 2025 revenue in US IPO filing

Automated digital wealth management firm Wealthfront on Monday revealed a rise in 2025 revenue in its paperwork for a U.S. initial public offering, becoming the latest fintech firm to seek a listing and tap investor demand.

The firm's filing revealed 2025 revenue of $308.9 million for the year ended January 31, up from $216.7 million a year earlier.

The U.S. IPO market has regained momentum after a slowdown fueled by trade policy uncertainty, with fresh listings drawing strong investor interest and signaling renewed confidence in the market.

Fintech firms, including Sweden's Klarna, U.S. digital bank Chime and Israeli trading platform eToro, drew strong investor demand, with shares surging at their market debuts this year.

"The filing adds to the long list of firms which have had their IPO recently or are being filed. It also underlines that going into Q4, the U.S. IPO market is extremely healthy," said Josef Schuster, CEO of IPO research firm IPOX.

The Palo Alto, California-based firm was valued at $1.4 billion in 2022, when its planned acquisition by Swiss bank UBS was scrapped following reported shareholder pushback over the deal's terms.

"Depending on final offering terms, we expect demand for the deal to be solid. However, with both Chime and eToro now trading well below offer, we don't expect investors to jump onto the deal if pricing and terms are too aggressive," Schuster said.

Wealthfront, founded in 2008 by Andy Rachleff and Dan Carroll, provides automated tools such as cash accounts, ETF and bond investing, as well as trading and low-cost loans to its clients.

The company, a pioneer in using automation to build low-cost investment portfolios, has incorporated elements of artificial intelligence into its financial planning software.

Wealthfront will list on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the "WLTH" symbol. Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan and Citigroup are among the underwriters for the offering.