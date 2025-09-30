Fintech platform Wealthfront files for US IPO

Automated digital wealth management firm Wealthfront Corporation on Monday filed for an initial public offering in the United States.

In recent months, the U.S. IPO market has kicked back into action from the earlier slowdown triggered by trade policy uncertainty, with new offerings receiving considerable investor attention.

Wealthfront will list on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the "WLTH" symbol. Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan and Citigroup are among the underwriters for the offering.

Wealthfront, founded in 2008 by Andy Rachleff and Dan Carroll, provides automated tools such as cash accounts, ETF and bond investing, as well as trading and low-cost loans to its clients.

The company, a pioneer in using automation to build low-cost investment portfolios, has incorporated elements of artificial intelligence into its financial planning software.