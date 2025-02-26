Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Fitch cuts Nissan rating to junk status, following Moody's downgrade
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Fitch cuts Nissan rating to junk status, following Moody's downgrade

Fitch cuts Nissan rating to junk status, following Moody's downgrade

A person stands next to a car at Nissan's showroom at the company's headquarters in Yokohama, Japan, February 13, 2025. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File photo

26 Feb 2025 07:53PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO : Fitch Ratings said on Wednesday it has downgraded Nissan Motor's rating to junk-status BB+ from BBB-, referring to the Japanese automaker's "persistently low profitability, with a delayed recovery trajectory against our expectations".

Fitch also maintained a negative outlook for Nissan credit.

The move came after Moody's Ratings last week also cut its rating of Nissan by one notch to non-investment grade Ba1. S&P Global Ratings last month revised the carmaker's credit outlook to negative and affirmed its BB+ rating.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement