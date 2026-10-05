Former Anthropic researcher Coxon to testify at New York City AI hearing, Bloomberg News reports

Oct 4 : Former Anthropic researcher Jacob Coxon will testify at a New York City hearing on artificial intelligence, Bloomberg News reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Coxon will appear at the request of New York City Council Speaker Julie Menin, who has urged AI whistleblowers to testify as city lawmakers weigh a package of bills aimed at establishing safeguards around the technology, the report said.

Coxon quit Anthropic last month, issuing warnings that the "people building AI earnestly believe that it could kill us all by the end of the decade" and accusing his former employer and OpenAI of "gambling with our lives."

Reuters could not immediately verify the report.