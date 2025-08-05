Former X CEO Yaccarino takes helm at digital health company eMed

Linda Yaccarino is taking the top job at eMed Population Health, a tele-health startup that focuses on weight loss and diabetes care, just a month after stepping down as CEO of social media platform X.

Yaccarino, an advertising industry veteran, exited Elon Musk's X after two turbulent years during which she tried to revive its reputation among advertisers, who were wary of the platform's content as well as the billionaire's steady stream of controversial posts.

Although devoid of any experience in the health sector, she does bring in deep expertise in brand partnerships and digital revenue growth.

At NBCUniversal, she modernized the global advertising business over a decade. At X, she helped regain advertiser confidence following turbulence under Musk's ownership.

In her first public statement following her appointment, Yaccarino said, "There is an opportunity to combine technology, lifestyle, and data in a new powerful way through the digital channels that impact consumers directly in ways that have never been done before."

EMed said on Tuesday it aimed to accelerate growth under Yaccarino's leadership, building on existing initiatives such as its partnership with professional services firm Aon.

Miami, Florida-based eMed, which was founded in 2020, provides at-home diagnostics, proctor-led screenings and physician-guided prescribing for patients with obesity and type 2 diabetes through its digital platforms.

On the online weight management company's website, eMed claims it can reduce the cost of a weight-loss program by up to 50 per cent. Its obesity program provides instant access to live care with no appointments ever.