Former X CEO Yaccarino takes helm at GLP-1 focused telehealth firm eMed

Linda Yaccarino is taking the top job at eMed Population Health, a telehealth startup focused on GLP-1 weight loss drugs, nearly a month after stepping down as CEO of social media platform X.

Yaccarino, an advertising industry veteran, exited Elon Musk's X after two turbulent years during which she tried to revive its reputation among advertisers, who were wary of the platform's content as well as the billionaire's steady stream of controversial posts.

Although devoid of any experience in the health sector, she does bring in deep expertise in brand partnerships and digital revenue growth.

At NBCUniversal, she modernized the global advertising business over a decade. At X, she helped regain advertiser confidence following turbulence under Musk's ownership.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

In her first public statement following her appointment, Yaccarino said, "There is an opportunity to combine technology, lifestyle, and data in a new powerful way through the digital channels that impact consumers directly in ways that have never been done before."

Gil Luria, an analyst at D.A. Davidson, said Yaccarino brings critical experience in consumer-focused digital platforms.

"This new category of apps like Hims and LifeMD are mostly focused on the consumer experience....While Ms. Yaccarino's experience is in media, much of that has had to do with creating consumer engagement."

Miami, Florida-based eMed, founded in 2020, partners with employers and government payers to manage GLP-1 usage, a class of obesity and diabetes drugs whose cost burden has been a barrier to a wider insurance coverage.

The company claims its platform can cut costs of a weight loss program by up to 50 per cent, offering live, on-demand care without appointments.

EMed gained traction during the pandemic with at-home COVID-19 tests and later expanded into diagnostics for strep throat and UTIs, though it has since moved away from those offerings.

The company currently employs between 51 and 200 people, according to its LinkedIn page.