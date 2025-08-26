Fox channels may go dark on YouTube TV from Wednesday over payment dispute

YouTube said on Monday it is in talks to renew a content partnership with Fox, but the media company is asking for payments above those received by partners providing comparable content.

"If we are unable to reach a new agreement by 5:00 PM ET on August 27, Fox channels including Fox Sports, Business, and News would become unavailable on YouTube TV," YouTube said in a blog post.

YouTube, owned by Alphabet, also said it is in active negotiations with Fox, looking to reach a deal that is fair for both sides "without passing on additional costs to our subscribers."

Should Fox's content become unavailable for an extended period of time, YouTube will provide members with a $10 credit.

Separately, Fox said it is "disappointed that Google continually exploits its outsized influence by proposing terms that are out of step with the marketplace," adding that it is alerting users that they could lose access to content "unless Google engages in a meaningful way soon."

In February, YouTube TV reached a deal with media giant Paramount Global to keep channels like CBS, Comedy Central and Nickelodeon available, after failed negotiations for a new contract had briefly left the future of the streaming partnership in limbo.