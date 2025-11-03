France could ban Shein's access to French market if it resumed sale of child-like sex dolls

PARIS :France said on Monday it could ban Shein's access to the French market if the Chinese online retailer ever resumed the sale of child-like sex dolls, which Shein decided to pull from sale after pressure from French regulators.

"If such conduct is repeated, we would be within our legal right to stop Shein's access to the French market," French Finance Minister Roland Lescure told BFM TV.

Contacted by Reuters over the weekend, Shein said in an email: "The products in question were immediately removed from the platform as soon as we became aware of these major shortcomings."