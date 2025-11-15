France found Wish, Temu, AliExpress, eBay, Joom sold illicit products, Le Parisien reports

PARIS :French consumer watchdog found that beside Chinese fast-fashion retailer Shein five other online platforms used to sell illicit products in the country, French Commerce Minister Serge Papin told newspaper Le Parisien, in an interview released on Friday.

The platforms were Wish, Temu, AliExpress, eBay and Joom, the newspaper said.

Earlier this month, the French consumer watchdog sparked an outrage against Shein when it said had spotted child-like sex dolls and other illicit products on the Chinese giant's marketplace.