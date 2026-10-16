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France opens probe into creator platform Mym over suspected rule breaches
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Business

France opens probe into creator platform Mym over suspected rule breaches

16 Oct 2026 11:01PM (Updated: 16 Oct 2026 11:06PM)
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Oct 16 : French media and digital regulator Arcom has opened an investigation into Mym, a France-based platform offering subscription-based content including adult material, over suspected breaches of the EU's Digital Services Act (DSA).

Arcom said on Friday it had sent Mym a formal request for information on October 14, giving the platform 15 days to respond or face sanctions, after a preliminary review raised concerns about child protection and service transparency.

Mym did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

• Arcom suspects Mym may have breached the DSA in two areas: protecting minors, including age-verification measures, and transparency requirements, citing incomplete terms of use and insufficient information about its recommendation systems

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• Arcom has overseen compliance with the DSA for platforms established in France since the SREN law came into force in May 2024

• The regulator said it would continue pressing online platforms to improve transparency and strengthen user protections, particularly for children

Source: Reuters
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