France seeks 3-month suspension of Shein, ministry official says

PARIS :A French finance ministry source said the government will ask a court on Wednesday to suspend Shein’s website in France for three months.

The French government on November 5 started the process to block Shein in France after it found childlike sex dolls and weapons for sale on its site, the same day the fast-fashion retailer opened its first physical shop in a Paris department store.

It then halted the suspension proceedings of the Chinese online retailer after it withdrew all illicit products from its platform.

The court of Paris will hold the hearing on Wednesday on the finance ministry's request.