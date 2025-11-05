Logo
France starting proceedings to suspend Shein until it complies with regulations
A supporter of the Jeunes Horizons, the youth wing of the French political party Horizons, holds a placard which reads "Shame on Shein !" to protest the opening of the first physical space of Chinese online fast-fashion retailer Shein at the Le BHV Marais department store, the Bazar de l'Hotel de Ville, in Paris, France, November 5, 2025. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

05 Nov 2025 10:01PM
PARIS :France is starting the process to suspend online fast-fashion retailer Shein until it complies with French laws and regulations, the finance ministry said on Wednesday.

"On the Prime Minister's instructions, the government is initiating proceedings to suspend Shein for as long as necessary for the platform to demonstrate to the authorities that all of its content is finally in compliance with our laws and regulations," the ministry said in a statement

Shein was not immediately available to comment.

