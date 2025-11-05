France starting proceedings to suspend Shein until it complies with regulations

PARIS :France is starting the process to suspend online fast-fashion retailer Shein until it complies with French laws and regulations, the finance ministry said on Wednesday.

"On the Prime Minister's instructions, the government is initiating proceedings to suspend Shein for as long as necessary for the platform to demonstrate to the authorities that all of its content is finally in compliance with our laws and regulations," the ministry said in a statement

Shein was not immediately available to comment.