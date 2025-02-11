Logo
French antitrust agency probing Microsoft over Bing access, Bloomberg reports
FILE PHOTO: Microsoft Corp's Bing search engine is seen on a computer in this illustration picture taken January 24, 2019. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration/File Photo

11 Feb 2025 12:35AM
PARIS : France's antitrust agency is investigating Microsoft over concerns that it is degrading the quality of results when smaller rivals pay to use Bing technology in their own search-engine products, Bloomberg reported on Monday.

The competition authority declined to comment, citing a policy of not publicly speaking about investigations that were underway. A Microsoft spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The investigation could lead to formal charges and a fine against the U.S. tech giant.

Source: Reuters
