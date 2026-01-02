French ministers report Grok's sex-related content on the X platform to prosecutors

PARIS, ‌Jan 2 : French ministers have reported to prosecutors sexually explicit content generated by Elon Musk's xAI artificial intelligence chatbot ‌Grok on the X ‌platform, saying in a statement on Friday the "sexual and sexist" content was "manifestly illegal".

Grok said earlier on ‍Friday lapses in safeguards had resulted in "images depicting minors in minimal clothing" on social ​media platform ‌X and that improvements were being made to ​prevent this.

The ministers said they ⁠had also ‌reported the content to ​French media regulator Arcom for checks on whether ‍the content complied with ⁠the European Union's Digital Services ​Act.