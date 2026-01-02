Logo
Logo

Business

French ministers report Grok's sex-related content on the X platform to prosecutors
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

French ministers report Grok's sex-related content on the X platform to prosecutors

French ministers report Grok's sex-related content on the X platform to prosecutors

xAI and Grok logos are seen in this illustration taken, February 16, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

02 Jan 2026 11:55PM (Updated: 03 Jan 2026 12:04AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

PARIS, ‌Jan 2 : French ministers have reported to prosecutors sexually explicit content generated by Elon Musk's xAI artificial intelligence chatbot ‌Grok on the X ‌platform, saying in a statement on Friday the "sexual and sexist" content was "manifestly illegal".

Grok said earlier on ‍Friday lapses in safeguards had resulted in "images depicting minors in minimal clothing" on social ​media platform ‌X and that improvements were being made to ​prevent this.

The ministers said they ⁠had also ‌reported the content to ​French media regulator Arcom for checks on whether ‍the content complied with ⁠the European Union's Digital Services ​Act.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement