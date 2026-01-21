Logo
FTC will appeal ruling in Meta antitrust case over Instagram, WhatsApp deals
FILE PHOTO: A teenager poses for a photo while holding a smartphone in front of a Meta logo in this illustration taken September 11, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

21 Jan 2026 04:09AM (Updated: 21 Jan 2026 04:21AM)
Jan 20 : The U.S. Federal Trade Commission will file an appeal seeking to revive its case accusing Facebook parent company Meta Platforms of bolstering an illegal monopoly by acquiring Instagram and WhatsApp, the FTC's spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Meta defeated the case last year when U.S. District Judge James Boasberg in Washington ruled that the company does not hold a monopoly now because it faces competition from TikTok.

The agency sought to force Meta to restructure or sell Instagram and WhatsApp to restore competition, saying the company spent billions of dollars on the acquisitions to eliminate nascent competitors.

Source: Reuters
