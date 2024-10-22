Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Gamuda-led group wins $995 million order for rapid transit construction project in Taiwan
22 Oct 2024 01:02PM (Updated: 22 Oct 2024 01:29PM)
:Malaysian builder Gamuda and two Taiwan-based entities have been awarded a contract worth 4.3 billion ringgit ($995.4 million) to build and design a mass rapid transit construction project in Taiwan, it said on Tuesday.

The New Taipei City government awarded the contract to an unincorporated joint venture of Gamuda and Taiwan-based MiTAC Information Technology and Dong Pi. Gamuda has a majority stake of 75 per cent in the venture.

The project entails laying down a 5.78-km-long railway track within Taipei Neihu and New Taipei City Xizhi districts, aimed at improving connectivity between Xizhi and other parts of New Taipei and Taipei City.

Gamuda said the seven-year-long project was expected to generate about 3.2 billion ringgit in revenue for the company.

($1 = 4.3200 ringgit)

Source: Reuters

