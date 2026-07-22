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Gang claims responsibility for hack at Coca-Cola's fairlife unit
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Gang claims responsibility for hack at Coca-Cola's fairlife unit

Gang claims responsibility for hack at Coca-Cola's fairlife unit

FILE PHOTO: Coca-Cola Diet Coke cans on display for sale inside a shop in New Delhi, India, April 22, 2026. REUTERS/Bhawika Chhabra/File Photo

22 Jul 2026 05:10AM
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WASHINGTON, July 21 : Hacking gang Anubis claimed credit on Tuesday for an attack on Coca-Cola-owned dairy company fairlife, threatening to publish stolen data unless it received an unspecified ransom.

The group made the claim on its dark web site, saying it had stolen 1 terabyte of data from fairlife.

Coca-Cola did not immediately respond to a request for comment, and the hackers did not immediately return a message. 

Chicago-based fairlife makes dairy products including protein shakes and filtered milk drinks. Coca-Cola said last week that production at fairlife's U.S. facilities was temporarily suspended after a hack.

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Anubis is one of many cybercriminal gangs that paralyze their victims' networks until a ransom is paid, a practice that can occasionally have dramatic knock-on effects if critical networks are hit. Hackers typically threaten to publish stolen data in a bid to pressure their victims. 

Anubis' operations have a particularly disruptive edge to them, according to an analysis published last year by cybersecurity firm Trend Micro, which cited the group's use of file wiping software.

Source: Reuters
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