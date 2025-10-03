Logo
General Dynamics gets $1.25 billion IT contract to support US Army in Europe, Africa
General Dynamics logo is seen in this illustration taken July 26, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

03 Oct 2025 06:32AM
Defense giant General Dynamics' information and technology unit had secured a $1.25 billion task order to support the U.S. Army in Europe and Africa, it said on Thursday, a week after announcing another $1.5 billion U.S. defense contract.

The contract, awarded in September, covers a five-month base period for transition and seven option years, General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT) said.

Through the Enterprise Mission Information Technology Services 2 (EMITS 2) task order, GDIT will deliver enterprise IT, communications and mission command support services to U.S. Army's Europe and Africa's headquarters, subordinate organizations, NATO and other partners.

The disclosure comes a week after GDIT said it secured an enterprise modernization contract worth $1.5 billion to help support the U.S. Strategic Command, or STRATCOM, to cut costs and increase efficiency — including by integrating artificial intelligence technologies.

Source: Reuters
