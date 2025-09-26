General Dynamics secures $1.5 billion IT contract for STRATCOM

General Dynamics said on Thursday its information technology unit has secured an enterprise modernization contract worth $1.5 billion, to help support the U.S. Strategic Command, or STRATCOM.

The new contract, awarded to General Dynamics in May, covers a one-year base period and six option years.

Under the contract, General Dynamics will look to cut costs and increase efficiency — including integrating artificial intelligence technologies — for STRATCOM.

STRATCOM is a military body under the Pentagon overseeing the U.S. nuclear weapons arsenal, among other functions.

The company's technology unit already serves multiple combatant commands, including the U.S. Central Command.